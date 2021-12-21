GIEWS Country Brief: Syrian Arab Republic - 21-December-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Erratic rainfall and high input costs hinder sowing of 2022 cereal crops

Below-average cereal harvest gathered in 2021

Livestock owners destocking herds as high feed prices and lack of pasture increased production costs

Increasing numbers of food insecure in 2020, as economic challenges and rapid currency depreciation decrease purchasing power

Erratic rainfall and high input costs hinder sowing

Sowing of the 2022 wheat and barley crops are ongoing and are expected to conclude by the end of the year. The first substantial rainfall of the season was recorded in the second decade of November. Since September 2021, cumulative rainfall amounts ranged from about 60 percent of the average in Homs to almost 90 percent in Sweida. According to the latest seasonal weather forecast, drier-than-average conditions are likely to prevail until February 2022.

Following a well below-average 2021 harvest, coupled with the effects of broad macroeconomic challenges, farmers have limited their financial resources and credit is very constrained, while prices of inputs are increasing. The provision of fertilizers at subsidized prices ceased in June 2021. In October 2021, the average price of urea on the markets was SYP 2 100/kg, exceeding the liberalized price of SYP 1 400/kg. Similar increases were recorded for other fertilizers and crop protection material that, despite their often unknown origin and efficacy, remain available on the market, but are not accessible for many farmers with consequent low application rates.

The availability of subsidized diesel is limited and prices have increased from SYP 180/litre in 2020 to SYP 500 in 2021. The average free market price in October 2021 was above SYP 2 800/litre, constraining farmers’ ability to irrigate their crops in case erratic rainfall continues during the coming months. Limited water availability in transborder river flows and decreased water table across most of the country, are also expected to limit 2022 wheat production.

The quantity of wheat seeds provided by the General Organization for Seed Multiplication (GOSM) is generally not sufficient to cover the national needs. In the current season, the cost of subsidized GOSM seed is SYP 1 585/kg, up from SYP 450/kg in 2020. In October 2021, the price of wheat seed on the markets was between SYP 1 500 to SYP 1 800/kg, depending on the location, up from SYP 500 to SYP 600/kg one year before.

Given unfavourable weather prospects and high production costs, area planted with cereals is likely to be lower than in previous years.