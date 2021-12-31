Germany Contributes an Additional EUR 10 million to the SRTF Stabilization Programme

Amman – Friday, 31 December 2021 – The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) announced receiving an additional contribution of EUR 10 million to its Stabilization programme from Germany today. This contribution brings Germany’s total financial support to EUR 76 million making it the largest contributor to the SRTF.

Commenting on the decision, a spokesperson from Germany’s Federal Foreign Office said: “The SRTF continues to prove its ability as an effective mechanism to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people. Today, we are contributing another EUR 10 million to support the rehabilitation of essential services like water and health and enhance food security in areas liberated from Daesh. Our aim is to prevent extremism and violence and thereby contribute to stability in the region. That’s one reason why Germany remains strongly committed to improving the daily life of civilians, including internally displaced people, inside Syria.”

Expressing his gratitude, the SRTF Director-General, Hani Khabbaz welcomed the news, and stated: “this additional contribution by Germany significantly strengthens the SRTF stabilization efforts under its “Filling the Void” which is accomplishing milestones with results standing out in the agriculture, health and access to finance sectors.” He emphasized: “over 936,000 Syrians benefited from the stabilization efforts in northeast Syria.”

With Germany’s latest generous contribution, the total amount of contributions received from all 12 SRTF donor countries rises to approximately EUR 305 million making it the third largest trust fund. The other donor countries and members of the SRTF are, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Italy and the Netherlands. Turkey and Jordan are also members as host countries of the SRTF.

