German funding helps WFP to provide food to 4.8 million Syrians

DAMASCUS – As a record number of Syrians are food insecure and struggling with rapidly increasing food prices, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a donation of EUR 130 million from the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to 4.8 million people.

This generous support from the German Government will ensure that some of Syria’s most vulnerable families can access monthly food assistance in all 14 governates. This includes those who have been displaced by conflict, including families in northeast and northwest Syria, who were forced to flee from their homes several times in the largest wave of displacement since the crisis began and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

After more than nine years of conflict, Syrian families have exhausted their savings, and are being pushed further into hunger and poverty by a deteriorating economy and rapidly increasing food prices. COVID-19 pushed prices even higher as families started to panic buy and many lost their jobs overnight, putting immense pressure on already vulnerable families.

As of June 2020, the average price of basic food items has increased by a staggering 209% in the last year alone and a healthy diet is now beyond the reach of many. Staple food items in the Syrian diet – rice, bulgur and wheat have seen some of the most significant increases.

“Food from the World Food Programme is a lifeline for 4.8 million Syrians each month and this assistance is more critical than ever as the price of food has dramatically increased to levels that have never been seen before. Families across Syria are suffering and have experienced more than they can handle. WFP is grateful for Germany’s ongoing support to help vulnerable families to improve their nutrition and rebuild their lives,” said Corinne Fleischer, WFP’s Country Director in Syria.

Humanitarian needs across Syria are dramatically increasing and the latest data from WFP estimates that 9.3 million Syrians are now food insecure - and increase of 1.4 million in the last six months alone. Funding from GFFO is instrumental to ensure that WFP can continue to reach families who are under increasing pressure to access the food they need.

The Government of Germany remains one of WFP’s largest donors in Syria and has provided ongoing support towards monthly food assistance and school snacks for children across the country.

