Geneva Palais briefing note on UNICEF humanitarian support for children in northeast Syria

This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF spokesperson Marixie Mercado – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

GENEVA, 18 October 2019 - "A polio immunisation campaign that had been planned prior to the escalation in hostilities proceeded with no major incidents. Nearly 65,000 children were vaccinated in Hassakeh governorate, including 1,748 in Al Hol and 740 in Areesheh camps on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The A'louk water pumping station in Hassakeh is still non-functional due to the damage on the main power lines, affecting water supply to over 400,000 people. Access is needed to allow UNICEF to supply 16,000 litres of fuel on a daily basis to run the backup generators. Over the past six days, only 30 per cent of water needs have been provided through the water network.

"UNICEF continues to truck water to Al Hol and Areesheh camps, and to communities and shelters affected by water shortages in Hassakeh and Tal Tamer town. Work is underway to rehabilitate sanitation facilities, set up latrines, de-sludge, and collect garbage at the camps.

"Psychosocial support and mine-risk education are being provided at child-friendly spaces in Hassakeh and Ar Raqqa, and we have begun distributing kits containing a set of winter clothes. We are also working with partners to identify and support children who have been separated from their families.

"Mobile health teams are also conducting primary health consultations – main illnesses reported are diarrheal disease and acute respiratory infections. The teams are also conducting nutrition assessments and providing supplies including high energy biscuits and micronutrients."

Media Contacts

Marixie Mercado

UNICEF Geneva

Tel: +41 79 559 7172

Email:mmercado@unicef.org

Joe English

UNICEF New York

Tel: +1 917 893 0692

Email: jenglish@unicef.org