02 Dec 2019

Gender Thematic Success Stories 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 02 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (8.85 MB)

With over 5.6 million registered refugees and over six million people displaced inside Syria,the Syrian Crisis remains the biggest cause of largest refugee influx in the world. Turkey alone is currently hosting over 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees. Based on statistics from the Directorate-General for Migration Management (DGMM), 46% of the refugees present in Turkey are female and 54% are male.

Globally, women are critical agents of change in the fight against poverty, malnutrition and socio-economic growth; however, in the forced migration situations, a large number of women are the breadwinners or the heads of the single-parent households. Adapting to a new life in a different country after fleeing the trauma of war is incredibly difficult. Syrian refugees and especially the women are facing difficulties in finding employment and education opportunities.

Female refugees are particularly vulnerable in terms of personal safety, basic needs and livelihood. Realizing the importance of role of women, Food Security and Agriculture (FSA) Sector partners are put tremendous efforts in supporting the initiatives involving women, and this document reflects some of the success stories of gender-responsive programming of FSA Sector partners in Turkey.

