Syria
Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Response to Older Women In the Whole of Syria (February 2022)
A Guidance note to support inclusive and targeted programming for older women in the context of the Syria crisis
This Guidance Note is addressed to GBV organisations implementing a prevention/response programme in Syria. The Note aims to:
- Improve understanding of the specific vulnerabilities of older women, the barriers they face to access services and the need for inclusion and/or dedicated services;
- Underline older women’s resources and capacities, as well as existing community-based protection mechanisms to capitalise on;
- Encourage and support the GBV actors across Syria to adapt their GBV prevention and response programming to the needs of older women, including through sharing good practices.