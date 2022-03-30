GBV Monitoring and Evaluation Toolkit - 1st Edition - March 2022

INTRODUCTION

The Jordan Gender Based Violence Sub-Working Group (GBV SWG), established in 2014, is a coordinating body with the objective to strengthen GBV prevention and response in emergency settings. It works to facilitate multi sectoral, inter-agency action aimed at prevention of GBV, and to ensure a principled approach to the provision of accessible, prompt, confidential and appropriate services to survivors of GBV. The GBV SWG’s focus is Syrian refugees in urban contexts, camps, informal tented settlements (ITS) and other collective centers. GBV services are open to all vulnerable populations hosted in Jordan including refugees of other nationalities, migrants and Jordanian affected by the crisis.

The GBV SWG develops and implements the GBV strategy within the broader protection strategy for Jordan, and ensures services are in place for multisectorial response to GBV and advocate for the integration of GBV risk mitigation strategies in other sectors. The GBV SWG coordinates with national coordination bodies and structures and it also ensures a coordinated approach with field level coordination mechanisms. The group, which is part of the Protection Working Group, is currently chaired by UNHCR and UNFPA at the national level and has dedicated sub-national level coordination mechanisms in Zaatari, Mafraq, Azraq and Irbid. It is composed of more than 30 partners, including UN agencies, INGOs, and local NGOs, government counterparts operating across governorates in Jordan serving refugees and host communities.