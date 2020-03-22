Further to the Statement by Amanya Michael-Ebye, Director of UNRWA Affairs, Syrian Arab Republic, dated 19 March 2020:

UNRWA is devastated by the news that in the same incident that took the life of our colleague, a number of civilians were also killed. Tragically, this also includes Mohammad Ali Fares, 13 years old, a student in one of our schools, along with his 10 year old cousin, Rasha Nabeel Al Zawahra. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all those impacted by this tragic event.

UNRWA reiterates its call on all parties to the conflict in Syria to protect civilians from all forms of violence.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sami Mshasha Director of Communications, Arabic Language Spokesperson Mobile: +972 (0)54 216 8295 Office: +972 (0)258 90724 Email:

s.mshasha@unrwa.org

Tamara Alrifai UNRWA Spokesperson Mobile: +962 (0)79 090 0140 Email:

T.ALRIFAI@UNRWA.ORG