13 Oct 2019

Foreign Women Flee Shelled Camp in North East Syria

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 13 Oct 2019 View Original

Media Contacts: media@savechildren.org

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (October 13, 2019) – Save the Children is deeply concerned by troubling reports that hundreds of women and children with links to ISIS have fled an annex of Ain Issa camp in terror after shells fell on the camp in north east Syria this morning.

The annex was home to 249 women and 700 children linked to ISIS.

The reports suggest it is now completely empty of foreign women, and foreign masked men on motorbikes are circling the camp.

Save the Children warned there was a danger that children of foreign nationals could now be lost in the chaos.

“Once again, we urgently call on foreign governments to repatriate their nationals while they can. The opportunity is quickly slipping away,” Save the Children Syria Response Director Sonia Khush said.

“We heard reports that the authorities on the ground took some of the foreign women to another location, but many have fled and some are unaccounted for,” Khush added.

The town of Ain Issa, home to approximately 25,000 people, is completely empty as residents flee to safer areas.

Around 210,000 people have been displaced in Syria in the last three days.

The agency is preparing to scale up its relief operations, which have been continuous since 2014.

Spokespeople are available for additional comment. Please email media@savechildren.org to arrange an interview.

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.