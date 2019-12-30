Foreign Minister Maas on the latest developments in Idlib

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas gave the following statement to the Funke Mediengruppe today (28 December) on the latest developments in Idlib:

The humanitarian situation in Idlib is already catastrophic, and it’s getting progressively worse due to the fighting. Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the region – in the worst possible conditions, in the middle of winter. The attacks need to stop immediately and there must be a permanent ceasefire.

At the same time, we should have no illusions. More than two million people are severely in need of humanitarian assistance; they cannot wait for a political solution. This is why we have made available an additional seven million euros to the United Nations’ Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund, which enables aid to be provided across the Turkish border, also to Idlib Region.

However, we can only continue to provide this vital assistance if the UN Security Council succeeds in extending the cross-border resolution. Russia also has a special responsibility in this regard. We are working at full stretch with our partners in New York to make sure that this foundation for humanitarian aid work is not lost.