Foreign Minister Liimets: Estonia allocates €1.3 million for humanitarian aid in Syria

Today 30 March, Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets attended the video conference on the future of Syria, announcing that between 2021 and 2022, Estonia would allocate €1.3 million to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the Syrian conflict.

The decade-long conflict in Syria has led to a massive displacement of the civilian population with severe humanitarian consequences. “The situation in Syria remains extremely bad – people suffer from widespread violence; thousands of people are detained or missing; homes destroyed; chemical weapons used by the Syrian regime against its own people, most children have never lived a day without war,” Minister Liimets said.

The fifth conference on Syria allows the international community to mobilise and provide support to the victims of the conflict. “Tremendous human suffering can end only when a credible political solution is found. The Syrian people deserve peace and justice, and Syrian children deserve a future,” Liimets added. “This is why I am happy to announce that between 2021 and 2022, Estonia will contribute €1.3 million to the mitigation of the Syrian humanitarian crisis.”

Yesterday, the humanitarian situation in Syria was discussed at the UN Security Council.

13.4 million people are in need of humanitarian aid in the Syrian conflict. More than half of the population has been forced to leave their homes. There are 7 million internally displaced people, and 6.6 million people are living in exile in neighbouring Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq. Estonia’s contribution so far has been €11 million. The aid will go towards mitigating the humanitarian situation of the internally displaced people and supporting refugees in neighbouring countries, both through the projects of Estonian NGO Mondo and the Estonian Refugee Council, as well as through the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN humanitarian aid organisations.

