08 Jul 2019

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) in Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe & Central Asia June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (427.6 KB)

What is FFA?

The most food-insecure people often live in fragile and degraded landscapes and areas prone to recurrent natural shocks and other risks. Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) is one of WFP’s initiatives aimed at addressing the most food-insecure people’s immediate food needs with cash, voucher or food transfers while helping improve their long-term food security and resilience.

The concept is simple: people receive cash or food-based transfers to address their immediate food needs while they build or boost assets, such as constructing a road or rehabilitating degraded land, that will improve their livelihoods by creating healthier natural environments, reducing risks and impact of shocks, increasing food productivity, and strengthening resilience to natural disasters.

The integration of FFA into wider Productive Safety Net approaches – as in the Republic of Kyrgyztan or Sudan – supports productive asset creation for food-insecure communities during the lean season, and has the potential to play a key role in longer-term social protection strategies in countries affected by chronic food insecurity and protracted crisis.

FFA Types of Activities

  • Household-level assets, such as fuel-efficient stoves;

  • Natural resources development and management, including dams and com-munity forests;

  • Restoring agricultural, pastoral, and fisheries potential through terraces, irrigation canals, etc.;

  • Community access to markets, social services and infrastructure, such as granaries;

  • Skills development trainings related to asset creation, management, and maintenance.

In each community, WFP aims to integrate multiple types of FFA activities with local government development plans and other WFP and partner interventions (including UN partners such as FAO and IFAD) to re-inforce each other’s impact.

2018 achievements in the region

In 2018, more than 850,000 people directly benefited from FFA programmes in 8 countries. Key achievements include

  • 26,000 hectares of land rehabilitated

  • 34 water ponds, shallow wells and fish ponds built

  • 1,000 kilometres of feeder roads constructed

  • 1,600 hectares of forest planted/rehabilitated

  • 681 social or community infrastructure assets constructed or rebuilt.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.