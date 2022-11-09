Following the development of the ‘Warm Hearts’ campaign, a delegation from Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Charity distributes winter aid to the displaced Syrians

Along the on-going developments following the ‘Warm Hearts’ campaign funded by the Qatar Fund for Development and implemented by Qatar Charity, a delegation from both sides continued to supervise the distribution of the early winter response project aid to displaced Syrians in the northern Syrian camps.

The delegation inspected many other projects implemented by Qatar Charity for the benefit of Syrian refugees in southern Turkey, funded by the Qatar Fund for Development.

The number of tents installed so far reached 3,000 tents for affected families out of 3,600, with the replacement of damaged tents, as well as the progress in the distribution of 13,200 winter bags including winter clothes for children.

On the sidelines of the visit, Mr. Yuosef Al-Mulla, Qatar Fund for Development’s Humanitarian Aid Researcher at QFFD, said, "Our visit to the camps in northern Syria with a funding from QFFD came to supervise the distribution of aid for the early winter response project, which was aided by QFFD, and continues to be implemented as part of the ‘Warm Hearts’ campaign launched by Qatar Charity. Aid was provided in the form bags of winter clothes and installing tents to make the winter of the displaced people safer and warmer.”

He continued by stating: “This aid came in time to support families who suffer from dilapidated tents that were not replaced for several years due to the difficult living conditions and the difficulties they face.”

For his part, Mr. Khaled Al Yafei, Qatar Charity’s representative, commented on this visit by saying: “We launched the winter response project with generous funding from the Qatar Fund for Development, and in partnership with them. Currently, and before the entry of the bitter cold of winter, to protect the affected families in this period. This comes with the effort of preparing the displaced families to face the winter season before the disasters that accompany it with severe frost, rain and snow expected,” he noted that the project aims to distribute the complete winter requirements for these families, including tents for shelter, clothes, blankets, sponges, carpets, etc., and urging the supporting bodies and philanthropists to continue donating to those in need to provide them with warmth due to the great shortage in this aspect.

The delegation also visited the cities of Şanlıurfa and Gaziantep in southern Turkey, to see the progress of some projects such as schools and community centers that have been restored.