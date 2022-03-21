Flash Update #4 on the Response to Severe Winter Weather in North-West Syria (1 March 2022)

This update provides a summary of the response to severe winter weather since mid-January in north-west Syria by UNHCR and the UNHCR co-led Clusters of Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/Non-Food Items (SNFI).

HIGHLIGHTS

Extreme winter conditions since 18 January 2022 have affected more than 250,000 people across hundreds of sites in Aleppo and Idleb governorates, north-west Syria.

More than 10,000 tents have been destroyed or damaged by the severe winter weather and a multi-sectoral response was activated.

To respond to the current emergency, UNHCR has transshipped and distributed some 15,000 winter core relief item (CRI) kits, trans-shipped 2,400 tents and installed more than 900 tents.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 2.8 million internally displaced people (IDPs) in north-west Syria. Around 1.7 million IDPs are hosted in some 1,400 displacement sites, of whom 80% are women and children, and almost 46,000 IDPs are reported to have specific needs.

The harsh weather conditions have affected some 250,000 people across several IDP sites in north-west Syria; UNHCR and its partners monitored at least 294 incidents (172 in Idleb and 122 in Aleppo), including 162 snowstorms, 118 floods and 14 incidents of highspeed winds. The inclement weather damaged 9,583 tents and destroyed some 939, resulting in greater suffering for 67,000 people. The most affected sites are in Dana, Maaret Tamsrin (Idleb Governorate) and Afrin (Aleppo Governorate).

While snowfall has settled, response to the impact of the harsh weather has been ongoing. As snowfall blocked roads, access to camps was limited and transporting IDPs to new shelters was challenging. Lack of proper infrastructure in IDP sites posed a concern due to the risk of flooding.

Urgent needs including cash assistance, flood prevention, means of heating, repairs to damaged tents and replacement of destroyed tents have been addressed. However, raising awareness about fire hazards resulting from improper use of fuel sources remains a top concern.