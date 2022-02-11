Flash Update #3 on the Response to Severe Winter Weather in North-West Syria (10 February 2022)

This update provides a summary of the response to the recent severe winter weather in north-west Syria by UNHCR and the UNHCR co-led Clusters of Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/Non-Food Items (SNFI).

HIGHLIGHTS

Extreme winter conditions since 18 January 2022 have affected more than 250,000 people across hundreds of sites in Aleppo and Idleb governorates, north-west Syria.

Some 10,000 tents have been destroyed or damaged by the severe winter weather and a multi-sectoral response is ongoing.

To respond to the current emergency, UNHCR has distributed some 6,500 winter core relief item (CRI) kits, installed 910 new tents, and trans-shipped 15,000 CRI kits to respond to the current emergency.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 2.8 million internally displaced people (IDPs) in north-west Syria. Around 1.7 million IDPs are hosted in some 1,400 displacement sites, of whom 80% are women and children, and almost 46,000 IDPs are reported to have specific needs.

Since mid-January, severe winter conditions including storms, strong winds and freezing temperatures have resulted in additional hardships for some 250,000 people across more than 120 sites in Aleppo and 170 sites in Idleb governorates. Two young children aged 7-days and two-months, residing in Al-Laith camp in Harbanush, north of Idleb, and Sheikh Bahr Camp in Armanaz, Idleb countryside, have died reportedly of hypothermia amidst the freezing temperatures.

Cash assistance, means of heating, food rations, repairs to damaged tents and replacement of destroyed tents remain priority needs.