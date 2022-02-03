Flash Update #2 on the Response to Severe Winter Weather in North-West Syria (3 February 2022)

This update provides a summary of the response to the recent severe winter weather in north-west Syria (NWS) by UNHCR and the UNHCR co-led Clusters of Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/Non-Food Items (SNFI).

HIGHLIGHTS

Heavy snowfall and snowstorms since 18 January 2022 have affected at least 287 IDP sites in Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

More than 250,000 people have been impacted, and some 10,000 tents have been destroyed or damaged by the severe winter weather.

A multi-sectoral response is ongoing, including road repairs to provide access to the affected sites; food, winter clothing, means of heating and shelter rehabilitation assistance are urgently needed.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 2.8 million internally displaced people (IDPs) in NWS. As of December 2021, there were around 1,400 displacement sites in NWS hosting 1.7 million IDPs, according to information collected by the CCCM Cluster. Of this population, 80% are women and children, and almost 46,000 IDPs are reported to be people with specific needs. While snowfall has subsided, freezing temperatures and heavy storms continue to cause damage to IDP sites. Urgent needs include cash assistance for securing means of heating and other essentials, road repairs to allow access, replacement of destroyed tents, and emergency food rations. Provision of winter clothing for children remains an urgent priority to alleviate immediate suffering. The provision of heating supplies (diesel and coal) and tarpaulins for tents with damaged roofs were also identified as urgent needs. As the snow begins to melt, the ground level will need to be raised with cement and muddy surfaces stabilized with gravel to mitigate against flooding into the tents. Damage to roads is affecting access and also impacting COVID-19 preparedness and response, with limited access to safe water and hand-washing stations, particularly for IDPs living in camps.