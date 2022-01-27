Flash Update #1 on the Response to Severe Winter Weather in North-West Syria

This update provides a summary of the response to the recent severe winter weather in north-west Syria (NWS) by UNHCR and the UNHCR co-led Clusters of Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/Non-Food Items (SNFI)

HIGHLIGHTS

Heavy snowfall and snowstorms between 18-23 January 2022 affected at least 229 IDP sites in Idleb and Aleppo governorates, NWS

Over 500 tents have been destroyed and an estimated 9,200 tents have been damaged by the severe winter weather

A multi-sectoral response to the incidents is ongoing, including road rehabilitation actions to provide access to the affected sites, but further interventions are urgently needed

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 2.8 million internally displaced people (IDPs) in NWS. As of December 2021, there were around 1,400 displacement sites in NWS hosting 1.7 million IDPs, according to information collected by the CCCM Cluster. Of this population, 80% are women and children, and almost 46,000 IDPs are reported to be people with specific needs.

Heavy snowfall in late January has exacerbated the already dire needs of the IDP population, including food, shelter and NFIs. Urgent needs include improved access to displacement sites through road clearance, relocation of people to safer places, securing means for heating, replacing destroyed tents and providing food and NFIs.

As severe winter weather is a regular occurrence in this season, all UNHCR co-led clusters – Protection,

CCCM and SNFI – along with other clusters had already developed winterization response plans to minimize the impact, and all three clusters are currently coordinating to quickly respond to the urgent needs of the affected population