Flash Update 1: Displacement from Hajin, Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, 4 February 2019

Highlights

• Since the beginning of December, more than 25,000 people have arrived from Hajin and surrounding areas in southeastern Deir-ez-Zor to Al Hole camp, some 300 km to the north. The camp currently hosts more than 35,000 people and has largely surpassed its maximum capacity. Since 22 January 2019, some 10,000 people have arrived at the camp, straining response capacities.

• The majority of people fleeing Hajin are women, children and elderly people. Conditions along the road, including in screening centers, are extremely harsh with limited food, water, shelter, no health services. As of 4 February, at least 35 children and newborns had reportedly died either en route or shortly after arriving in the camp, mostly due to hypothermia.

• Humanitarian actors in the northeast are scaling up response efforts to provide life-saving assistance and improve reception conditions in the camp. The provision of assistance along the way to Al Hole and closer to the Hajin area is a key priority but remains limited due to access limitations and insecurity.

• The United Nations remains gravely concerned for the situation of civilians remaining in the area of Hajin, who continue to be exposed to ongoing hostilities. The United Nations also calls for all movements to be voluntary and for the displaced to be able to return to the areas of their choosing once hostilities subside.

Situation Overview

Since November 2018, hostilities in the ISIL-held areas of Hajin in south-eastern Deir-ez-Zor have further intensified, with widespread reports of many civilian casualties. People fleeing hostilities reported critical shortages of food and medical supplies, and large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure. There continues to be serious protection concerns for civilians who remain trapped in the last ISIL-held areas of southeastern Deirez-Zor.

Since 4 December 2018, over 25,500 people have fled the Hajin area and arrived at Al Hole camp in Al Hasakeh Governorate, with approximately 10,000 people arriving at the camp since 22 January. Many of those leaving the Hajin area are women, children and elderly people, both Syrian and foreign nationals, who have to undertake an arduous journey to escape the violence. After escaping the areas of active fighting - often at night and with risk of exposure to active hostilities and explosive hazards-, displaced people describe undergoing security screening in some locations along the way, being placed onto open trucks and having to endure a difficult journey 300kms northwards to Al Hole camp, with limited food, water and protection from the elements. Following advocacy with parties in control, the transit time has decreased in the past week. However, the journey is still long and in harsh winter conditions, impacting the most vulnerable, especially young children. Most of the displaced arrive in Al-Hole already in critical condition. As of 4 February, at least 35 children and newborns had died either en route or shortly after arriving in the camp since the beginning of December, mostly because of hypothermia.

Due to ongoing insecurity and proximity to areas of active conflict, humanitarian access to civilians in the Hajin area and to people on the move remains severely challenged. The UN and partners have not yet been able to provide assistance, including life-saving medical assistance to people who are sick or injured during their transit from Hajin areas to Al Hole camp. Humanitarian organizations are strongly advocating that people who are on the move are provided with the necessary assistance, in particular the most vulnerable people. Discussions are on ongoing with the parties in this regard, with the aim of ensuring that ambulances and medical personnel are deployed along the transit route to attend to critical medical cases, that people receive food, water, clothing and basic items during the journey, and that if families are to be transported to the site, transport conditions be suitable (e.g. buses) to protect the already vulnerable population from the elements. A possible transit site close to the town of Sur, along the route towards Al Hol, may be established in the coming days.

There are further concerns that whilst the movement of displaced people to Al Hole camp is largely determined by military necessity, it remains largely involuntary as displaced people often express a desire to move to other areas of Deir-ez-Zor where they can stay with family and acquaintances. Discussions are ongoing to ensure better management of personal documents upon people’s arrival at the camp so as to facilitate their freedom of movement and ability to leave the camp in the short-term. Parties in control have indicated that IDPs will be allowed to return to their areas of origin once military operations cease and the area becomes safe, although this may take several months.