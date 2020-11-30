First Shipment of Compound Fertilizer Delivered to Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Sunday, 29th November 2020 – The first shipment of compound fertilizer was delivered to northern Aleppo today under the project, “Agricultural Support to Farmers in Northern Aleppo”, today. The delivery consisted of 300 metric tons (MT) out of the contracted 2,000 MT of compound fertilizer. These inputs will be used to stimulate crop production for the targeted communities.

With a total budget of EUR 2.4 million, this project is working to achieve 1,500 self-managed, economically viable crop farms, 7,500 households receiving improved access to agricultural inputs, and at least 37,500 indirect beneficiaries benefiting the outcomes of the project, as well as 500 people trained in efficient field crop production practices and financial management.

Agricultural Support to Farmers in Northern Aleppo

