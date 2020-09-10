First Doctor Dies from COVID-19 in Northern Syria

Toronto, Canada-Yesterday, the area of northern Syria lost its first doctor to COVID-19. Dr. Adnan Jasem was working in Al Bab Hospital where he contracted the virus. Dr. Jasem, 58, was on a ventilator, as he lost his battle with the coronavirus.

Dr. Jasem saved countless lives, risking his life in service of others, survived a bombing in his home and was forcibly displaced several times.

The coronavirus made its way late into northwest Syria. As of September 10, there are a total of 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, eight of which are healthcare workers. UOSSM has been working tirelessly on the ground to stop the spread of the coronavirus with the following measures:

Establishing and operating community-based isolation centers (CBICs)

Supporting primary health care centers (PHC’s)

Sterilization of displacement camps

Distribution of hygiene kits containing sanitizing and personal care items

Distribution of nutrition and food baskets

Establishing a distance-learning center in Afrin

Distributing educational awareness brochures about COVID-19 in areas of displacement.

Training medical staff on handling suspected COVID-19 cases

Dr. Khaula Sawah, President of UOSSM USA said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Dr. Jasem, he risked his life ever day trying to save others. He survived bombings and displacement but unfortunately was unable to survive the deadly coronavirus. We would like to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to Dr. Jasem’s family. What a loss to the region.”

Media inquiries and interviews please contact :

Name: Najah Allouch

Public Relations Director, UOSSM USA

Email: najah.allouch@uossm.us

About UOSSM :

UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates hospitals and clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 2,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception.