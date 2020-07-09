First case of COVID-19 reported in North Western Syria, imminent threat to refugees

Toronto, Canada- On July 7, a 39 year old doctor working in north western Syria was tested for COVID-19 and was confirmed positive today. This is the first reported case of COVID-19 in north western Syria. The doctor entered Syria 2 weeks ago and visited his wife in Al Bab city (Aleppo Governate) between June 30 and July 1. The doctor immediately isolated himself upon symptoms, and contract-tracing procedures have been put in place for his interactions. The hospital in which he worked has prohibited entry and exit, and has performed a complete quarantine of all doctor's housing units. All medical staff are taking preventative measures and wearing PPE. Screening and monitoring mechanisms have been activated in the surrounding medical facilities.

The medical system in north western Syria does not have the capacity to cope with the influx. The UN reports that there are 4,178,480 people in north western Syria, living in densely populated conditions with little access to healthcare. In Idlib (pop. 3.5+ million) there are under 300 ICU beds and a limited number of ventilators. The majority of the ventilators are currently in use and not available to treat COVID-19. In North Western Syria there is currently only one PCR Lab. In the past 12 months alone, 85 medical facilities have been attacked and most are currently not functional. The medical infrastructure cannot handle the existing population needs let alone a wide spread pandemic. Medical staff suffer from a shortage of masks, gloves, gowns, disinfectant, thermal scanners and other medical supplies.

Years of war and malnutrition have left many people’s immune systems compromised and the entire population susceptible to drastically higher mortality rates. It is predicted that the transmission rates will be dramatically higher than global averages due to densely populated IDP camps and multiple families living in the same dwelling.

“The corona virus will spread through refugee camps like wildfire. The large geriatric population and those with chronic conditions (asthma, cancer, diabetes, hepatitis, etc.) are expected to have a very low probability of survival. The international community must make a greater allocation of personal protective equipment and testing kits for Northern Syria.” –Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM International

