Final report for the final evaluation of OFDA Response Program (July to October 2021)

1. Executive Summary

This report presents the final evaluation of the United States’ Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) Response Program implemented by CARE Turkey and its partners in Aleppo and Idleb governorates of Northwest Syria (NWS). The evaluation aimed to assess the program’s relevance, efficiency, effectiveness, impact, sustainability, and coordination using the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's Development Assistance Committee (OECD DAC) evaluation criteria and was carried out from July to October 2021.