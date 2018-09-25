25 Sep 2018

Fifty thousand Syrians returned to Syria from Lebanon this year-official

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 25 Sep 2018

by Reuters
Tuesday, 25 September 2018 12:30 GMT

Lebanon is hosting 976,000 registered Syrian refugees, according to the U.N. High Commission for Refugees

By Laila Bassam

BEIRUT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Fifty thousand Syrians have returned home from Lebanon so far in 2018 and the number could reach 200,000 in a year's time if it continues at this rate, a top Lebanese official said on Tuesday.

Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security directorate, told Reuters his security agency had organised the return of 25,000 Syrians in coordination with Damascus. Another 25,000 had made their own way home.

