Field Developments In Idleb: Northern Hama Countryside, Western and Southern Aleppo Countryside During March and April 2019 (May 2019)

01 The Most Prominent Shelling Operations

During March and April 2019, the Syrian regime and its Russian ally shelled Idleb Governorate and its adjacent countrysides of Aleppo and Hama governorates, with hundreds of air strikes, and artillery and missile shells. The regime bombed 14 medical points, including hospitals and dispensaries; five schools, including a kindergarten; four camps for IDPs; three bakeries and two centers for civil defense, in addition to more than a dozen of shells that targeted the Civil Defense volunteers during the evacuation of the injured and the victims. The regime also shelled two popular markets crowded with civilians.