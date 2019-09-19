Field Developments in Idleb: Northern Hama Countryside, Western and Southern Aleppo Countryside During March til 14th May 2019 - Edition 04 (May 2019)

** First The Most Prominent Shelling Operations**

During March, April and May 2019, the Syrian regime and its Russian ally shelled Idleb Governorate and its adjacent countrysides of Aleppo and Hama governorates, with hundreds of air strikes, and artillery and missile shells. The regime bombed 21 medical points, including hospitals and dispensaries; ten schools, including a kindergarten; five IDP camps; three bakeries and three civil defense centers, in addition to more than a dozen of shells that targeted the civil defense volunteers during the evacuation of the injured and the victims. The regime also shelled three popular markets crowded with civilians and three mosques.