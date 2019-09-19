19 Sep 2019

Field Developments in Idleb: Northern Hama Countryside, Western and Southern Aleppo Countryside During March til 14th May 2019 - Edition 04 (May 2019)

Report
from Assistance Coordination Unit
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.3 MB)

** First The Most Prominent Shelling Operations**

During March, April and May 2019, the Syrian regime and its Russian ally shelled Idleb Governorate and its adjacent countrysides of Aleppo and Hama governorates, with hundreds of air strikes, and artillery and missile shells. The regime bombed 21 medical points, including hospitals and dispensaries; ten schools, including a kindergarten; five IDP camps; three bakeries and three civil defense centers, in addition to more than a dozen of shells that targeted the civil defense volunteers during the evacuation of the injured and the victims. The regime also shelled three popular markets crowded with civilians and three mosques.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.