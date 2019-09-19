Field Developments In Idleb governorate, Northern Hama Countryside, Southern and Western Aleppo Countrysides Flash Report Edition 5 (August 2019)

First: Introduction and Changes of Control over Idleb and Northern Hama Countryside

Idleb governorate is considered to be the last resort for all those forcibly displaced from the Syrian Regime’s controlled areas, in that it is the last governorate of which the vast majority is under the opposition’s control, along with some parts of the countrysides of Aleppo and Hama governorates. To avert a devastating war in the governorate between the regime and opposition, Turkey and Russia reached SOCHI agreement on 17 September 2018. The agreement requires setting up a 15-20 km demilitarized zone along the contact line between the Syrian regime troops and opposition forces. Turkey, which guarantees the commitment of the opposition forces to the agreement, deployed 12 observation posts in opposition-held areas. Likewise, Russian forces stepped up their deployment in the buffer zone within the territory under the control of the regime’s forces, as the guarantor of the regime’s commitment to the implementation of the agreement. Nevertheless, the Regime and its allies continued shelling the governorate of Idleb and adjacent countrysides of Aleppo and Hama governorates.