Field Developments and Displacement Movements in Idleb Flash Report (December 2018)

General Overview

The governorate of Idleb and its adjacent countryside of Aleppo and Hama governorates are considered to be the last resort for the civilians fleeing the crimes of the Syrian regime, where the civilians were forcibly displaced coming from all the Syrian governorates towards Idleb. There are around 3.5 million civilians settled in the governorate of Idleb and its adjacent countryside of Aleppo and Hama governorates, 1.5 million of which are IDPs.