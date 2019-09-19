Field Developments and displacement movements - Edition 03 (May 2019)

First: Field situation in Idleb Governorate and the Adjacent Countrysides

Idleb is considered to be the only governorate that is fully under the opposition's control. The opposition factions control the city of Idleb, the centre of the governorate, as well as all the cities and towns of the governorate, except for some towns situated in the southern and eastern Idleb countrysides. The opposition factions also control the areas of Madiq castle, Ziyara and Kafr Zeita in the northern countryside of Hama governorate. The Syrian regime is trying with the support of its international allies to impose control over the governorate of Idleb; so, it escalated its military operations and continued shelling the governorates of Idleb and Hama until SOCHI agreement was reached by Turkey and Russia. This agreement aimed to establish a demilitarized zone in the governorate of Idleb and adjacent countrysides of Aleppo and Hama. The agreement required setting up a 15-20 km demilitarized zone along the contact line between the Syrian regime troops and opposition forces in Idleb, Hama, and Aleppo governorates. Turkey, which guarantees the commitment of the opposition forces to the agreement, deployed its observation posts in opposition-held areas. Likewise, Russian forces stepped up their deployment in the buffer zone within the territory under the control of the regime forces, as the guarantor of the regime’s commitment to the implementation of the agreement. The Syrian regime continued violating the agreement by targeting the demilitarized areas on a daily basis resulting in the death and injuries of the civilians. The IMU of the ACU documented all the violations of the regime, Russian and Iranian allies. The IMU issued its first quarterly bulletin “Syrian Crisis | Field Updates on the North West” which monitors the military operations of the regime, and the resulting injuries and deaths.

Since the beginning of April 2019, the Russian forces have been trying to enter areas under the opposition control and have sent military patrols to opposition-held areas, but the opposition, together with the civilians, refused to allow them into the areas under their control. On 29 April 2019, the local councils, along with all the other civilian entities, issued statements refusing to allow any Russian patrols to enter the demilitarized areas located in the liberated areas, where all the local councils and the civilians in the liberated areas demanded the Russian patrols not to cross the contact line in the Regime areas. The local councils emphasized in their statements that Russia is considered to be the regime’s partner in committing crimes against humanity inside Syria, and the locals will not allow the Russian forces to enter their lands. Since then, the Russian AirForce (RUAF) started to escalate its military operations on the liberated areas along with the regime which did not commit to the agreement of the demilitarized zones at all. The IMU enumerators documented the number of victims who fell as a result of the shelling of the Syrian regime and its Russian alliance throughout the first four months of 2019, where the number of dead civilians reached 81, including 81 children, in addition to a large number of dead women.

The IMU through its regular documentation has shown the continuous increase in the number of victims, as the number of victims in January was 34; it reached 74 in February; 87 in March; and 104 victims in April 2019.

The shelling of the regime and its Russian ally on the Idleb governorate and adjacent countrysides of Aleppo and Hama led to the injury of 736 civilians, the majority of whom suffered from serious injuries and died days later, while others had some of their limbs amputated.