Federica Mogherini met with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura

Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, met today in Brussels with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, to discuss the latest developments as regards the Syria crisis as well as the ongoing work in Geneva for the resumption of the political process.

They discussed the worrying escalation of violence in South West Syria, which is leading to tens of thousands people being displaced, is endangering the security of neighboring countries and also risking to place further obstacles in the way of the UN-led political negotiations. The European Union reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, respect of the de-escalation agreement and unhindered, safe and sustainable humanitarian access to the people in need as well as protection of humanitarian personnel.

UNSE Staffan de Mistura informed the High Representative about the results of his recent meetings with the Astana guarantors and the work towards the creation of a Constitutional Committee to restart talks in Geneva. Federica Mogherini expressed the strong support of the European Union for these efforts and hoped that the Syrian parties will be able to engage in meaningful negotiations alongside independent actors, including civil society representatives.

They also discussed the results of the Second Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region in terms of financial support and the sustained political focus on Syria as well as the way ahead for the provision of support to the Syrian people inside and outside Syria.