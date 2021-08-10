Syria + 1 more
FAO and WFP partnership to strengthen resilience through restoring irrigation infrastructure
Activities implemented:
- Rehabilitated five key irrigation infrastructures in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, including three irrigation systems along “sector 5” irrigation project (the main intake pumping station, the water lifting station and the drainage system); one small-scale irrigation system in Ashara village; and one small-scale irrigation system in Mrat village.
- Trained 300 farmers across ten villages on farmer-led irrigation management; 125 technical experts from various national entities on natural resources assessment tools; and 124 technical experts on the operation, maintenance and management of pumping sets.
- Established six Water Users Associations (WUAs), engaging 3 150 WUA members in managing water resouces through 30 Water Users Units.