FAO and the Government of Kuwait support more than 1 500 herders in Hama Governorate with access to a sustainable source of fodder and water for their livestock

As a result of more than ten years of crisis in the Syrian Arab Republic, the ability of livestock herders in Hama Governorate to access fodder and water for their livestock became severely restricted. Consequently, many livestock herders had to sell their livestock assets and search for alternative livelihood opportunities.

To enable livestock herders to restore their main source of livelihood, FAO and the General Commission for Al Badia, with the support of the Government of the State Kuwait, have rehabilitated Wadi Al Azeeb nursery in Al-Badia, Hama Governorate. The two-hectare nursery, which was damaged during the crisis, is an essential facility for supporting fodder production in the region. Thanks to the generous support of the Government of Kuwait, the nursery is now operational and new approaches are being used to ensure more efficient production.

"*This nursery will support more than 1 500 herders with a sustainable source of fodder and water for their animals, it will also create employment opportunities for up to 40 workers from the local community*." said Mike Robson, FAO Representative in the Syrian Arab Republic.

The intervention included the reconstruction of a sun sheet for seed drying, the construction of two water tanks and the installation of irrigation sprayers for saplings. Furthermore, the main water well has been restored; concrete pathways have been laid down to help workers move easily without damaging the saplings; the irrigation sprayers will operate automatically based on a programmed irrigation schedule to rationalise the use of water resources; and the perimeter fence and canals were maintained to provide drinking water for the animals in the surrounding area.

As a result of the intervention, Wadi Al Azeeb nursery will produce up to 1.6 million plants per year. The expected production in the first year of operation will reach approximately 300 000 plants, which is enough to plant 750 hectares of grazing reserve in the surrounding area.