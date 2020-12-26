Factsheet: The UK's humanitarian aid response to the Syria crisis (7th December 2020)

As the brutal conflict continues in Syria, millions of people continue to be in need. It is estimated that over 500,000 people have been killed in the conflict between the Assad regime, extremist groups and moderate opposition groups2 . In response to the crisis, the UK has spent £3.2 billion3 between February 2012 and March 2020. This includes FCDO allocations to over 30 implementing partners (including United Nations agencies, international non-governmental organisations and the Red Cross) and is helping to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable people in Syria and of refugees in the region, while also providing support to refugee-hosting countries. It also includes allocations made under the UK Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) to support local capacity and build stability in the region. Our support has reached millions of people and has saved lives in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.