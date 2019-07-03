Factsheet: The UK's humanitarian aid response to the Syria crisis (6 June 2019)

As the brutal conflict continues in Syria, millions of people continue to be in need. Hundreds of thousands have been killed in the conflict between the Assad regime, extremist groups and moderate opposition groups. In response to the crisis, the UK has committed £2.81 billion2 since 2012. This includes DFID allocations to over 30 implementing partners (including United Nations agencies, international non-governmental organisations and the Red Cross) and is helping to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable people in Syria and of refugees in the region. It also includes allocations made under the UK Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) to support local capacity and build stability in the region. Our support is reaching millions of people and has saved lives in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.

Key Facts

11.7 million People in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria (Syria 2019 HNO March 2019)

5 million Of those in need in Syria are acutely in need (Syria 2019 HNO)

6.2 million Of those in need in Syria are internally displaced (Syria 2019 HNO)

5.6 million Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries (Syria UNHCR 14.03.2019)

400,000 People estimated to have been killed by the conflict (UN estimate 22.04.2016)

$9 billion 2018 UN consolidated appeal target for the Syria crisis (UNOCHA 12.10.2018)