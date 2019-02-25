25 Feb 2019

Factsheet: The UK's humanitarian aid response to the Syria crisis (22 February 2018)

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 22 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (484.63 KB)

As the brutal conflict continues in Syria, millions of people continue to be in need. Hundreds of thousands have been killed in the conflict between the Assad regime, extremist groups and moderate opposition groups. In response to the crisis, the UK has committed £2.71 billion since 2012. This includes DFID allocations to over 30 implementing partners (including United Nations agencies, international non-governmental organisations and the Red Cross) and is helping to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable people in Syria and of refugees in the region. It also includes allocations made under the UK Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) to support local capacity and build stability in the region. Our support is reaching millions of people and has saved lives in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.

Key Facts

13 million People in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria Syria HNO 30.06.2018

5.2 million Of those in need in Syria are acutely in need Syria HNO 30.06.2018

6.2 million Of those in need in Syria are internally displaced Syria HNO 30.06.2018

5.6 million Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries UNHCR 12.10.2018

400,000 People estimated to have been killed by the conflict UN estimate 22.04.2016

$9 billion 2018 UN consolidated appeal target for the Syria crisis UNOCHA 12.10.2018

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.