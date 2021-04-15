Facts and Figures 2020

In 2020, the ICRC and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) continued to provide vital services responding to the most pressing needs, carrying out urgent repairs to critical water infrastructure, distributing food to the most vulnerable people, and supporting healthcare services in communities and camps.

In response to COVID-19, the ICRC worked with SARC to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations through distribution of hygiene kits to vulnerable and internally displaced communities. In addition to support the capacity of health and humanitarian personnel and volunteers to respond by protecting against exposure to COVID-19, and distribution of disinfectant & Personal Protective Equipment.