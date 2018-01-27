Fact Sheet: U.S. Assistance for the People of Syria

For Immediate Release

Friday, January 26, 2018

As the world’s largest humanitarian donor, the United States has provided nearly $7.7 billion in humanitarian assistance for the Syrian people, since the start of the crisis in 2011. This aid reflects the continued generosity of the American people and demonstrates the United States’ steadfast commitment to addressing the unprecedented magnitude of suffering in Syria and the region. In addition to providing humanitarian assistance, including emergency food, water, shelter, and health services, the United States is also providing stabilization assistance. Together, these efforts help mitigate the impact of the crisis throughout the region, and allow Syrians living in newly liberated areas to begin to stabilize their own communities.

U.S. humanitarian and stabilization efforts in Syria and the broader Middle East will contribute to a more secure region, which benefits the United States. As Secretary Tillerson has said, “A stable, unified, independent Syria will serve the national security interests of the United States, its allies, and our partners. If that reality can come to pass, it will be a victory for all, and it will support the ability of the Syrian people to pursue their own God-given rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

U.S. ASSISTANCE FOR THE SYRIA CRISIS

The United States is the world’s leading donor of humanitarian assistance for the Syria crisis, providing nearly $7.7 billion throughout Syria and the region since the start of the conflict in March 2011. U.S. humanitarian assistance is reaching approximately four million Syrians every month, across all 14 governorates inside Syria.

With our assistance, the United States is providing emergency food and nutrition assistance, safe drinking water, improved sanitation, shelter, emergency health services, protection for vulnerable groups, and mine risk education.

In addition to humanitarian assistance, the U.S. government has provided more than $875 million in stabilization and other non-humanitarian assistance since the start of the crisis – roughly $200 million in the last year alone.

Stabilization assistance priorities include explosive remnants of war removal, the restoration of essential services and building local capacity to support longer-term sustainability. This support enables local governance actors and service institutions to respond to community needs and restore essential services such as water, electricity, sanitation, education and agriculture in their communities.