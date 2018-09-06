06 Sep 2018

Fact Sheet: United Nations Cross-border Operations from Turkey to Syria | as of 31 July 2018 [EN/AR]

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 13 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.22 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (636.92 KB)Arabic version

UN cross-border response

Humanitarian supplies covering various sectors are delivered by UNHCR,
UNICEF, UNFPA, WFP, WHO, FAO and IOM. The beneficiary numbers represent people reached by relief items and supplies transported in trucks using border crossing from Turkey as authorised by the resolution 2393 (formerly 2165).

UN agencies, in addition to supplies, also implement programmes to ensure that people receive basic services such as education, health, nutrition, protection, water and sanitation etc. The first UN shipment from Turkey started on 24 July 2014.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.