Fact Sheet: United Nations Cross-border Operations from Turkey to Syria | as of 31 October 2018 [EN/AR/TR]

UN cross-border response

Humanitarian supplies covering various sectors are delivered by UNHCR, UNICEF, UNFPA, WFP, WHO, FAO and IOM. The beneficiary numbers represent people reached by relief items and supplies transported in trucks using border crossing from Turkey as authorised by the resolution 2393 (formerly 2165).

UN agencies, in addition to supplies, also implement programmes to ensure that people receive basic services such as education, health, nutrition, protection, water and sanitation etc. The first UN shipment from Turkey started on 24 July 2014.