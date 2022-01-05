Fact sheet: Sanctions relavant to humanitarian action in Syria

How do sanctions work?

Sanctions are a wide range of measures adopted by the UN, regional organisations, such as the EU, and individual states that aim to in!uence the behaviour of other states, individuals or groups without involving the use of armed force.

Sanctions are permissible, but must not violate other rules of public international law. They should be crafted so as to have maximum impact on those whose behaviour they aim to in!uence, and to reduce adverse humanitarian e"ects or unintended consequences for persons not targeted.

Who imposes sanctions?

A number of di!erent actors can impose sanctions.

The UN Security Council, acting under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, can adopt sanctions. These are binding on all UN member states, which must give e"ect to them in national law.

The EU gives e"ect to UN sanctions for EU member states. In addition, it can adopt its own ‘autonomous’ sanctions. These can:

impose additional restrictions to those adopted UN;

designate additional persons;

apply in situations where the UN has not adopted sanctions.

UN and EU sanctions are implemented by states. They adopt the necessary laws and measures at domestic level, grant licences/authorisations, and enforce the sanctions. They may also adopt additional autonomous sanctions.