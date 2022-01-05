Fact sheet 3: Counterterrorism measures relevant to humanitarian action in Syria

Which counterterrorism measures pose the greatest challenges for humanitarian action?

In order to capture the evolving manifestations of terrorism, the acts criminalised by the Security Council and by states, have become progressively more remote from actual acts of violence. As far as humanitarian action is concerned, it is the measures relating to the provision of funds or assets or other types of support that raise the most significant tensions.

Restricting the !ow of funds to organisations designated as terrorist is a core component of the international community’s counterterrorism strategy. As a matter of law, this is achieved by two principal means: "first, by financial sanctions against groups designated as terrorist. These sanctions require states to freeze their assets, and prohibit providing funds, "financial assets or economic resources to such groups directly or indirectly.

The second means are criminal counterterrorism measures, which make it an offence to carry out a range of activities that may provide "financial assistance or other forms of support to designated groups or for the commission of terrorist acts.

Since 2001, the Security Council has required states to criminalise an ever-broader range of forms of support to terrorism. Security Council Resolution 2178 (2014) on ‘foreign "fighters’ requires states to criminalise travel for the purpose of participation in terrorist acts.

In giving effect to this resolution, a small number of states have enacted extremely broad crimes. As the areas to which foreign "fighters are likely to travel are frequently areas of conflict where humanitarian activities are also conducted, there is a risk that such measures may negatively impact travel of staff of humanitarian organisations.