Fact sheet 2: the US’ Caesar Act

In December 2019, the bill known as the ‘Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act’ was signed into law in the US. One of the Act’s principal objectives is deterring support to Government of Syria-led reconstruction e!orts. It seeks to do this in a number of ways. One of these is by ‘listing’ or ‘designating’ non-US persons under US sanctions. This measure has alarmed humanitarian actors operating in Syria.

1. How does the Caesar Act work?

Primary sanctions are binding on the nationals of the state that imposes them or organisations registered there.

Secondary sanctions, such as those in the Caesar Act, try to induce compliance with US sanctions by persons and organisations that are not directly bound by them. They do so by the threat of designation if such persons carry out certain activities.

The Caesar Act aims to dissuade participation in Syrian Government-led reconstruction e!orts by establishing the possibility of designating non-US individuals and entities that provide certain types of support to the Government of Syria.

It is simply an additional basis for designation under US Syria sanctions. Other bases for designation include ‘obstructing, disrupting, or preventing a cease!re or a political solution to the Syrian con"ict’.