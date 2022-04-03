Expanding The Evidence Base On Cash, Protection, GBV And Health in Humanitarian Settings

Evaluation Overview

The study was conducted in mid-2021 and included 431 women in Idleb Province that received either Individual Protection Assistance (a single unconditional cash transfer of US$100-120) or a dignity kit (hygiene items valuing approximately US $20) from UNFPA and its implementing partners in early 2021. Interventions were intended to provide immediate assistance and serve as an entry point for accessing services. Questionnaire-based interviews were conducted at intervention receipt and again approximately two weeks later; a sub-sample of IPA recipients also participated in qualitative interviews.

Key findings were as follows: