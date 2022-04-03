Syria

Expanding The Evidence Base On Cash, Protection, GBV And Health in Humanitarian Settings

Evaluation Overview

The study was conducted in mid-2021 and included 431 women in Idleb Province that received either Individual Protection Assistance (a single unconditional cash transfer of US$100-120) or a dignity kit (hygiene items valuing approximately US $20) from UNFPA and its implementing partners in early 2021. Interventions were intended to provide immediate assistance and serve as an entry point for accessing services. Questionnaire-based interviews were conducted at intervention receipt and again approximately two weeks later; a sub-sample of IPA recipients also participated in qualitative interviews.

Key findings were as follows:

  • Reduction in depression among IPA recipients (41.6%) was significantly greater than among those receiving dignity kits (16.4%) (p<0.001).

  • The proportion of women reporting they no longer felt unsafe in their homes decreased significantly more among IPA recipients (11.9%) as compared to dignity kit recipients (3.7%) (p<0.001).

  • Nearly all IPA recipients (98.6%) reported feeling safe receiving transfers and cash was the preferred modality for future assistance.

