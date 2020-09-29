Examplary behaviour from Kutahya’s youths

IHH Kutahya’s young volunteers are repairing the homes of disabled people in need with the support of donors.

Abdurrahman Akkuş, a 61 year-old physically disabled man living Gültepe requested help from IHH Kutahya official Celal Batmaz to repair the roof of his home where he lives with his family. IHH Kutahya responded and began the repairs with the support of donors contacted by Celal Batmaz.

IHH Kutahya Board Member Fuat Yaymacı said during inspections that they noticed the repairs were needed not only on the roof, but in the entire house. Explaining that the young volunteers had begun repairing the house, Yaymacı said, “We have begun working not only on the roof, but on many other parts of the house including the walls, doors, windows and floors. We have completed most of the repairs with a team of 10 volunteers. Currently we are laying the concrete on the floors. Hopefully, in a few days we plan to complete these works and return the keys to uncle Abdurrahman.”

Yaymacı said they are awaiting the support of donors to complete the repairs.

House owner Abdurrahman Akkuş, who has been confined to a wheelchair since 2002 due to an illness and lives with his wife and daughter in the house he purchased with the support of the Social Aid and Solidarity Association said, “I could not have done this by my own means. The donors supported us and the youths of Kutahya are working on the repairs. May Allah bless everyone who helped us.”