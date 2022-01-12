EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, November of 2021 (Epi weeks 44-47)

Highlights :

During November of 2021, A total of 237 out of 280 active EWARS reporting sites in NES (84.6%) provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).

A total of 144,405 consultations were reported from 237 health facilities in NES in November.

The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during November of 2021 is 51,083.

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the (ILI/Suspected COVID19) with 26,117 cases (51%) and Acute diarrhea (AD) 13,272 cases (26%).