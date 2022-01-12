Syria

EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, November of 2021 (Epi weeks 44-47)

Highlights :

  • During November of 2021, A total of 237 out of 280 active EWARS reporting sites in NES (84.6%) provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).

  • A total of 144,405 consultations were reported from 237 health facilities in NES in November.

  • The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during November of 2021 is 51,083.

  • The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the (ILI/Suspected COVID19) with 26,117 cases (51%) and Acute diarrhea (AD) 13,272 cases (26%).

  • 1,224 out of 43,066 (2.4 %) SARI/Suspected COVID19 cases reported during this reporting period.

