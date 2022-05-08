Syria

EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, March of 2022 (Epi weeks 9-13)

Highlights:

  • During March of 2022, A total of 247 out of 291 active EWARS reporting sites in NES (84.9%) provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).

  • A total of 147,609 consultations were reported from 247 health facilities in NES in March.

  • The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during March of 2022 is 47,632.

  • The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the (ILI/Suspected COVID-19) with 26,379 cases (55%) and Acute diarrhea (AD) 12,827 cases (27%).

  • (770) out of 47,632 (1.61 %) SARI/Suspected COVID-19 cases reported during this reporting period.

  • (2,150 cases) of Leishmaniasis were reported during March, with 112% increase compared to the same period of 2021.

