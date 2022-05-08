EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, March of 2022 (Epi weeks 9-13)

Highlights:

During March of 2022, A total of 247 out of 291 active EWARS reporting sites in NES (84.9%) provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).

A total of 147,609 consultations were reported from 247 health facilities in NES in March.

The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during March of 2022 is 47,632.

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the (ILI/Suspected COVID-19) with 26,379 cases (55%) and Acute diarrhea (AD) 12,827 cases (27%).

(770) out of 47,632 (1.61 %) SARI/Suspected COVID-19 cases reported during this reporting period.