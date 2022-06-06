Syria

EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, March of 2022 (Epi weeks 14-17)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Highlights :

  • During April 2022, a total of 257 out of 291 active EWARS reporting sites in NES (88.3%); have provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).

  • A total of 109,176 consultations were reported from 257 health facilities in NES in April.

  • The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during April is 32,873.

  • The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the (ILI) with 16,625 cases (51%) and Acute diarrhea (AD) 10,521 cases (32%).

  • 422 out of the total reported cases (1.28 %) were SARI cases during this reporting period.

  • 972 cases of Leishmaniasis were reported during April.

Related Content