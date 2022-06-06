EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, March of 2022 (Epi weeks 14-17)

Highlights :

During April 2022, a total of 257 out of 291 active EWARS reporting sites in NES (88.3%); have provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).

A total of 109,176 consultations were reported from 257 health facilities in NES in April.

The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during April is 32,873.

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the (ILI) with 16,625 cases (51%) and Acute diarrhea (AD) 10,521 cases (32%).

422 out of the total reported cases (1.28 %) were SARI cases during this reporting period.