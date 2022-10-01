EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, July of 2022 (Epi weeks 27-30)

Highlights:

• During July 2022, a total of 235 out of 291 active EWARS reporting sites in NES, (80.7%) have provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).

• A total of 89,330 consultations were reported from 235 health facilities in NES in July.

• The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during July is 30,262.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the Acute diarrhea (AD), 14,225 cases (47%) (ILI) with 11,086 cases (36.6%).

• 264 out of the total reported cases (0.9 %) were SARI cases during this reporting period.

• 330 cases of Leishmaniasis were reported during July.

• 141 cases of SMN were reported during July.