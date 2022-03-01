Syria

EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, January of 2022 (Epi weeks 1-4).

Highlights

  • During January of 2022, A total of 234 out of 286 active EWARS reporting sites in NES (81.8%) provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).

  • A total of 92,342 consultations were reported from 234 health facilities in NES in January.

  • The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during January of 2022 is 41,274.

  • The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the (ILI/Suspected COVID-19) with 22,511 cases (55%) and Acute diarrhea (AD) 9,980 cases (24%).

  • 897 out of 41,274 (2.17 %) SARI/Suspected COVID-19 cases reported during this reporting period.

  • (3,699 cases) of Leishmaniasis were reported during January, with 53% increase compared to the same period of 2021.

