EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, January of 2022 (Epi weeks 1-4).

Highlights

During January of 2022, A total of 234 out of 286 active EWARS reporting sites in NES (81.8%) provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).

A total of 92,342 consultations were reported from 234 health facilities in NES in January.

The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during January of 2022 is 41,274.

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the (ILI/Suspected COVID-19) with 22,511 cases (55%) and Acute diarrhea (AD) 9,980 cases (24%).

897 out of 41,274 (2.17 %) SARI/Suspected COVID-19 cases reported during this reporting period.