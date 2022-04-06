Syria

EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, February of 2022 (Epi weeks 5-8)

Highlights :

  • During February of 2022, A total of 251 out of 290 active EWARS reporting sites in NES (86.6%) provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).

  • A total of 131,565 consultations were reported from 251 health facilities in NES in February.

  • The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during February of 2022 is 39,410.

  • The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the (ILI/Suspected COVID-19) with 21,850 cases (55%) and Acute diarrhea (AD) 8,743 cases (22%).

  • (1,070) out of 39,410 (2.71 %) SARI/Suspected COVID-19 cases reported during this reporting period.

  • (3,699 cases) of Leishmaniasis were reported during February, with 180% increase compared to the same period of 2021.

