EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, February of 2022 (Epi weeks 5-8)

Highlights :

During February of 2022, A total of 251 out of 290 active EWARS reporting sites in NES (86.6%) provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).

A total of 131,565 consultations were reported from 251 health facilities in NES in February.

The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during February of 2022 is 39,410.

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the (ILI/Suspected COVID-19) with 21,850 cases (55%) and Acute diarrhea (AD) 8,743 cases (22%).

(1,070) out of 39,410 (2.71 %) SARI/Suspected COVID-19 cases reported during this reporting period.