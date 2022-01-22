Syria
EWARS Monthly Epidemiological Bulletin: Syria - NES, December of 2021 (Epi weeks 48-52)
Highlights :
During December of 2021, A total of 248 out of 286 active EWARS reporting sites in NES (86.7%) provided diseases surveillance data through the early warning alert and response system (EWARS).
A total of 163,068 consultations were reported from 248 health facilities in NES in December.
The total number of cases reported by the EWARS during December of 2021 is 65,924.
The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups is the (ILI/Suspected COVID19) with 34,496 cases (52%) and Acute diarrhea (AD) 14,894 cases (23%).
980 out of 65,924 (1.5 %) SARI/Suspected COVID19 cases reported during this reporting period.